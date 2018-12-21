Arsenal Looking to Sell Mesut Ozil in January as Club Also Consider Loan Exit Option

Arsenal are reportedly ready to 'listen to offers' for Mesut Ozil but may struggle to find a buyer for the 30-year-old. It has also been rumoured that the Gunners could arrange a January loan.

Ozil only signed a new long-term contract last season that made him Arsenal's highest paid player, yet has found himself in and out of the team under new manager Unai Emery, who perhaps tellingly refused to rule out an exit after dropping Ozil earlier this week.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, Emery has found Ozil's work rate, or lack thereof, and overall 'contribution' to the team to be a source of frustration so far this season.

The newspaper notes that Arsenal are willing to sell, but are expected to demand a substantial fee from any potential suitor. Whether anyone would cough up the cash remains to be seen.

The Times states that moving the former Germany international out of the club will reduce the wage bill and raise money for new signings. The problem, however, is that Ozil's enormous salary might put other clubs off and prevent the Gunners from receiving a 'credible offer'.

It is suggested that a loan move might be the 'best option' if Emery is determined to remove Ozil from the squad next month. The Times notes that subsidising wages may be necessary in that scenario, but the Mirror claims that Arsenal are 'unlikely' to do that.

Ozil has only started 11 out of 26 Arsenal games in all competitions so far this season and remains under contract until the summer of 2021. If the Gunners cannot find a buyer or arrange a loan they could be stuck with a player who doesn't fit the manager's plans for a while yet.