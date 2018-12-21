Les Reed Appointed Football Association's New Technical Director After Leaving Southampton

Les Reed has agreed to become the Football Association's technical director for the second time, and will replace Dan Ashworth in the new year.

Ashworth is leaving the FA after five years of service to become the new technical director at Brighton & Hove Albion, a role he will begin in Spring 2019.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Reed, who held the roles of head of football development and vice-chairman at Southampton until last month, will replace Ashworth and resume the role he held between 2002 and 2004.

“I am honoured to be appointed as The FA’s technical director at such an exciting time for the game in this country," Reed told the Football Association website.

Reed, who'll start his role in February, will oversee all elite @England men's teams and the work of our education department.https://t.co/U6LcjNh4jo — The FA (@FA) December 21, 2018

"We are coming off the back of the most incredible year and I have nothing but respect for the outstanding work of Dan Ashworth and all the coaches and staff at St. George’s Park.

"The challenge will be to continue the progress that has been made and I hope I can bring my experience to help England teams continue on the right path.

"I am passionate about coaching, about helping English players to be the best they can be and also want to work closely with the clubs and leagues we have in this country. I cannot wait to get started."

Reed previously held various coaching jobs for the FA between 1986 and 1995, before working in technical roles between 1998 and 2004. He has also had notable spells at Charlton Athletic and Fulham.

Reed will be responsible for all elite England men's sides from youth level through to the senior team. He will also oversee the work of FA Education, helping to increase the number of qualified and skilled English coaches.