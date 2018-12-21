Sheffield Wednesday Sack Manager Jos Luhukay After Just 11 Months in Charge

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have announced they have sacked manager Jos Lukuhay after just 11 months in charge at Hillsborough.

The Dutchman took over the reins last January, but managed to win just 16 of his 49 games as boss, and leaves Wednesday lying in 18th in the Championship.



Athena Pictures/GettyImages

In a statement posted on the club's official website , Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: "I would like to place on record my thanks to Jos for the efforts he has given to Sheffield Wednesday.

"But now is the right time for both parties to move on and I wish him all the very best for the future."

Wednesday revealed that coach Lee Bullen will take caretaker charge of the team until the appointment of a new permanent manager, and is expected to oversee Saturday's visit of rivals Preston .

Added to their poor form on the pitch, the Owls have been battling financial turmoil off it, with Chansiri admitting at a fans forum on Wednesday that he would be willing to listen to offers for the club.





The announcement followed the club being hit with a transfer embargo between April and August of this year after being found guilty of failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

The most recent financial figures show the Owls lost more than £20m in the 2016/2017 campaign, with the club only managing to make one permanent signing this summer.

Jos Luhukay finally sacked then. Decision which had to be made but the bigger battles for Sheffield Wednesday lie off the pitch with FFP budget restrictions. New boss will have very little to work with #SWFC — Tim Adams (@TimAdams76) December 21, 2018