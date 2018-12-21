Xherdan Shaqiri Reveals the Reaction at Liverpool Christmas Party After His Brace Against Man Utd

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been humbled by the overwhelming reaction to his match winning contribution against Manchester United last week, but insists he will not let it go to his head.

Shaqiri scored a decisive brace after coming on a second half substitute in the Liverpool's 3-1 win at Anfield last Sunday - a result which put the Reds back on top of the Premier League table.

Repeating the mantra of his manager Jurgen Klopp, Shaqiri stressed that Liverpool were taking things one game at a time and he was not getting carried away - despite the acclaim of everyone around the club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We had the Christmas party that night and it seemed everybody was coming over to me to say thank you. I was quite surprised. Everybody was saying; ‘Thank you, thank you, you’re a legend already!’" Shaqiri revealed in an interview with the Guardian.

"That was nice to hear, and it was a nice feeling that day, but I’m a guy who closes each day and looks forward. In the end it was a Premier League game with three points and now I am looking forward to the next one on Friday."

Snapped up from relegated Stoke in the summer, Shaqiri was expected to be a bit-part player for Liverpool this season, but his fantastic performances have earned him a place in Klopp's strongest lineup.

"This team and this coach have given me everything," added Shaqiri. "You can see on the pitch that I feel very happy here and am playing maybe my best football.

"I’m a player who always wants to improve and this has been the perfect move for me. I’m delighted with how it’s going."

Liverpool will temporarily extend their lead at the top of the table to four points if they beat Wolves at Molineux on Friday.