How to Watch Everton vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Everton vs. Tottenham in Premier League action Sunday.

By Jenna West
December 23, 2018

Tottenham and Everton will face off at Goodison Park Sunday as Premier League action continues.

Everton is seeking a much-needed win after losing or drawing its last four matches. The Toffees last played a little over one week ago, suffering a 3–1 defeat to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has put together a strong campaign, with its latest win coming against Arsenal 2–0 in the Carabao Cup. Eight of Tottenham's 13 league wins this season have come on the road, making them a tough match for the struggling Toffees.

The Spurs currently sit in third place in the Premier League standings, only six points behind first-place Liverpool. Everton is 21 points behind at No. 8.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)