Ex-England Midfielder Jermaine Jenas Issues Warning to Liverpool as the Reds Chase Unbeaten Season

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has cast doubt over the possibility of Liverpool achieving an unbeaten season in the Premier League.

The Reds have dropped just six points so far during this year's campaign and moved further clear of second-placed Manchester City on Friday following their 2-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City failed to take the opportunity to move within a point of Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday as they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium to Crystal Palace.

Undefeated after eighteen games, Liverpool are almost half-way towards matching Arsenal's Invincibles who went an entire season without a loss in the Premier League in 2004.

Yet despite the impressive form shown by the Reds in recent weeks, ex-England international Jenas warned the Merseyside-based club about obsessing over the prospect of making history.

Speaking to BT Sport as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Jenas declared: "It's not unrealistic (for Liverpool to go unbeaten) because of the standards that they've set and the way that they are playing.

"We felt this about Manchester City last year and they fell just short of it and I feel like the same will probably happen to Liverpool at some point.

"It might be a weird game that catches them out, it might not be the obvious one.

"I do believe there will be a game where they do get beat this year."

Jenas believes that Liverpool's upcoming fixture against Manchester City could determine who wins the Premier League this season, outlining that: "They've got the game on January 3rd which could be pivotal.

"There's so much that's going to be changing throughout the rest of the season.

"Regardless of what they look like now, there's injuries and stuff that could be coming."

Liverpool face Newcastle United on Boxing Day at Anfield as they look to extend their unbeaten run to nineteen in the league.

The Reds boast a great record at home against the Magpies having lost on just one occasion in the last 23 years.

