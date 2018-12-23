Man Utd Legend Peter Schmeichel Admits He Is Keen to Become Club's Director of Football

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has revealed he is considering applying for the role of United's director of football.

Following Jose Mourinho's dismissal, it has been speculated that the club are keen to restructure their club hierarchy. They currently do not have a director of football, but many expect the club to appoint one in the future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Schmeichel insisted he would be an ideal candidate for the role. He said: "I'm actually thinking about putting my name in there [for the director role].


"It's a tough thing to find out about yourself, everyone looks at you; the scrutiny, and I'm not afraid of that. It's also a really big change in what I've done.

"I really want to get involved in football again at some point. I know I'm getting older, but my life has just turned out a different way after I retired from football.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"What's really important is to get the Manchester United culture back and the identity back.

"I would like to see [the job go to] someone who has played there, and can bring some of that Sir Alex [Ferguson] mentality back in the whole of the football club.

"I'm considering: 'Do I have the qualities?' And if I come up to an answer to that question, then I will put my name in the hat.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"I'll have a good think about this over Christmas and New Year and make a decision about it."

Following Mourinho's departure, club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as caretaker manager until the end of the season. He enjoyed a fantastic start to his tenure at Old Trafford as United earned a superb 5-1 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday.

