Pep Guardiola Praises Man City's 'Fight' Despite Shock Home Defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has complimented his team's work ethic and fighting spirit, despite them suffering a setback in the Premier League title race as they lost 2-3 to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Before City kicked off on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool had guaranteed their place at the top of the Premier League table for Christmas with a 0-2 away win against Wolves at Molineux on Friday night.

Guardiola would have hoped that his side could keep the pressure on Liverpool and close the gap to just a point. City's unlikely defeat, however, means that they go into the Boxing Day fixtures four points behind their challengers.

“We started quite decent and created chances. We scored a fantastic goal and after they passed the halfway line they scored." Guardiola said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website

"The third goal...we cannot concede the penalty we conceded. We have to try and avoid it. Football is like this. Three shots on goal and three goals.

"It's complicated but we fight until the last second. We are in December and we will try and recover and try and win games again."











He added: "Their second goal was an incredible goal. There are a lot of games to play. We have to recover mentally and recover our physicality."

Manchester City will travel to Leicester City on Boxing Day as they will look to get their title challenge back on track. Although, it will not be easy. The Foxes come into the game off the back of a 0-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Jamie Vardy's second half strike.