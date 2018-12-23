Pep Guardiola Praises Man City's 'Fight' Despite Shock Home Defeat to Crystal Palace

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has complimented his team's work ethic and fighting spirit, despite them suffering a setback in the Premier League title race as they lost 2-3 to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Before City kicked off on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool had guaranteed their place at the top of the Premier League table for Christmas with a 0-2 away win against Wolves at Molineux on Friday night. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Guardiola would have hoped that his side could keep the pressure on Liverpool and close the gap to just a point. City's unlikely defeat, however, means that they go into the Boxing Day fixtures four points behind their challengers.

“We started quite decent and created chances. We scored a fantastic goal and after they passed the halfway line they scored." Guardiola said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website

"The third goal...we cannot concede the penalty we conceded. We have to try and avoid it. Football is like this. Three shots on goal and three goals.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"It's complicated but we fight until the last second. We are in December and we will try and recover and try and win games again."


Guardiola also commented on Andros Townsend's thunderbolt of a volley which gave Crystal Palace the lead.

He added: "Their second goal was an incredible goal. There are a lot of games to play. We have to recover mentally and recover our physicality."

Manchester City will travel to Leicester City on Boxing Day as they will look to get their title challenge back on track. Although, it will not be easy. The Foxes come into the game off the back of a 0-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Jamie Vardy's second half strike. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)