Ralph Hasenhuttl Hails Southampton's Strength in Depth Following 3-1 Victory Over Huddersfield

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Ralph Hasenhuttl has hailed the strength of Southampton's squad after the Saints dispatched Huddersfield 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings and Michael Obafemi secured a second consecutive Premier League victory for Southampton - the first time they have been able to achieve that feat since April.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The recently appointed manager was quick to point out how impressed he was with the way his Southampton players applied themselves, especially those who didn't get the chance to start.

"We have quality on the bench," Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports. "[Mario] Lemina came in and we have a few other options to come in. It is important [to have that quality] because at the end is where games are won and lost. For us it worked perfectly.

John Early/GettyImages

"We knew in the second half that Huddersfield would try everything to get back in it and after 2-1 you felt that the crowd is coming and getting louder.

"We made two changes and were always looking for the third goal. We had to get that third goal as you never know with all the set-pieces a goal can happen at any time. Michael [Obafemi] was in the right place at the right time.

"It was a big win for us. It was a very intense game, and a very important one."

The win lifts Southampton into 16th place, three points away from the relegation zone. Now Hasenhuttl has his eyes set on keeping the good run going.

"It was necessary [to win two successive games], because we were in such a bad position," he added. "Now it looks a little friendlier.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"It was important to win. We knew this was going to be an opponent that would never give up and we stood up to the pressure. Now we have two matches at home which will be great for our fans."

