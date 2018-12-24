Frankfurt Striker Luka Jovic Heads Ambitious List of Crystal Palace Transfer Targets

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is one of a number of players reportedly being considered as a transfer target by Crystal Palace, as the Eagles are thought to be looking for a new striker in the forseeable future.

Neither Alexander Sorloth or Christian Benteke have been convincing up front so far this season, leaving the London club short of firepower in the final third, and a report by Sky Sports has claimed that Serbia target man Jovic is among the names under consideration.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

The 21-year-old joined Frankfurt from Benfica in the summer after playing understudy to Aleksandar Mitrovic at the World Cup in Russia, and has since scored 20 goals in 37 appearances, making himself one of Europe's hottest prospects in the process. 

While acknowledging that Jovic looks like something of an ambitious target for Palace given his goalscoring numbers in the Bundesliga, the report names Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Liverpool's Dominic Solanke as the other players who have been looked at as potential signings, with the former thought to be ruled out.

Solanke, meanwhile, remains a realistic option given his lack of game time at Anfield, and could join on loan in January if Palace can fend off interest from relegation rivals Huddersfield for his signature. 

Whether a permanent move lies on the horizon beyond that remains to be seen.

Palace are also thought to be looking for a winger, with Chelsea's Victor Moses 'expected' to make a January return on a permanent basis as Roy Hodgson looks to shore up his squad for the run-in.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Moses made his competitive debut for Palace prior to his move to Wigan in 2010, and lifted the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017 before falling out of favour under Maurizio Sarri.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)