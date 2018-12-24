Jordan Pickford 'Gets the Rave On' for Mental Health in New Fitness Initiative

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been 'getting the rave on' to raise awareness for mental health, in an Everton community initiative launched with Radio City DJ Lee Butler.

The keeper took part in a 'fitness rave' in aid of an Everton in the Community campaign this week, with the aim of raising awareness for mental health issues while providing local residents with a means of getting fit in a rave environment.

The 60 minute class, hosted in the gymnasium at Everton Free School, features a full stage show and a state of the art sound system, and received a ringing endorsement from Pickford, who spoke to the BBC about the initiative.

"A lot of people in there enjoy themselves, listening to some old school songs. This 'Ravin' Fit' thing will definitely help their mental health.

"I think Vards (Jamie Vardy) would enjoy it, and Tripps (Kieran Trippier) as well, I'll get him involved."

Pickford's passion for dance music made headlines in the summer, having engraved 'get the rave on' on his boots throughout England's run to the World Cup final.

"My brother got me into rave music, he's seven years older than me so he was always listening to stuff like that," the 24-year-old added.

"I got into 'Clubland' and all that quite naturally from there. I asked them to put 'get the rave on' on my boots at the World Cup, and they did, and have done ever since."