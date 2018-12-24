Jurgen Klopp Singles Out Newcastle Frontman's Threat Ahead of Boxing Day Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has singled out Salomon Rondon as a potential threat ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Newcastle.

The Reds currently hold a four point lead at the top of the Premier League heading into the game at Anfield, as Klopp's side prepare for a run of three games in nine games that concludes with an away trip to Manchester City on January 3.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Klopp has insisted that his side's focus remains on the game against the Magpies, with the Liverpool boss admitting he expects Rafa Benitez's side to be strong defensively and utilise the talents of Rondon, who has four goals and two assists in the league this season.

As quoted by The Chronicle, he said: "Newcastle look likely they could play 5-4-1. So that means we have to be patient. They give us a lot to think about, their crosses with Rondon in the box.

"We are really thinking about Newcastle now. Then we can sleep twice and Arsenal stand in front of us. I don’t think a second about January and February. I think about Newcastle, that’s all that is on my mind. As long as the boys follow in that path, everything will be fine."

Newcastle have the best defence in the Premier League's bottom half this season, having conceded just 22 goals in 18 games so far, with Klopp calling his for his side to be 'angry' and 'greedy' in order to break them down.

🎄 Christmas Eve training @ Melwood 🎄 pic.twitter.com/OcJA54PQ7G — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2018

He added: "We need to stay angry, stay greedy, and that's what we need to do against Newcastle. It'll be the third time we'll be up against a back five. Rafa can organise a defence really well - not so cool, but good for him - but we will try."