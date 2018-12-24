Liverpool Star Set for Boxing Day Return From Injury as Reds Aim to Extend League Lead

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United, with Jürgen Klopp claiming that their star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will feature after recovering from injury.

The 20-year-old has become an integral part of Klopp's side, breaking into the first team last season and excelling to the extent that he earned a place in England's 2018 World Cup squad. The likes of James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne have been utilised as stand-ins for Alexander-Arnold of late, after he picked up a foot injury against Napoli earlier in the month.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp gave an update of both Alexander-Arnold's and Naby Keïta's fitness ahead of the Boxing Day clash, and said: "Trent is back in training, in full training. We will see. Nothing new (on Keïta) because it is pretty early, (but) nobody said to me so far he cannot train (after a rib injury against Wolves on Friday). I expect him back in training.”

The Reds will train on Christmas Day, before - presumably sans three helpings of Christmas dinner - taking on the Magpies the following day. Despite improved form of late, the north east side are still just five points clear of the relegation zone, and will be eager to pull off at shock at Anfield to get their festive fixtures off to a flyer.


Conversely, Liverpool are cruising four points clear at the top of the division, after Manchester City suffered a shock loss to Crystal Palace last weekend. The Reds, despite their illustrious history, have never won the Premier League title, and arguably now have their best chance in years to finally claim the elusive trophy.

Meanwhile, former England international Ian Wright has branded Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk the 'best in the world', as the player continues to impress in his first full season at Anfield. The 27-year-old raised eyebrows when he joined the Reds for a staggering £75m last January, but has gone on to become a pivotal part of Klopp's side in the last 12 months.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)