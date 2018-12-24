Liverpool Star Set for Boxing Day Return From Injury as Reds Aim to Extend League Lead

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United, with Jürgen Klopp claiming that their star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will feature after recovering from injury.

The 20-year-old has become an integral part of Klopp's side, breaking into the first team last season and excelling to the extent that he earned a place in England's 2018 World Cup squad. The likes of James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne have been utilised as stand-ins for Alexander-Arnold of late, after he picked up a foot injury against Napoli earlier in the month.

Get in boys!! Top of the league for Christmas 🔴🎅🏾 #YMWA pic.twitter.com/qvRzHq1YLx — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 21, 2018

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp gave an update of both Alexander-Arnold's and Naby Keïta's fitness ahead of the Boxing Day clash, and said: "Trent is back in training, in full training. We will see. Nothing new (on Keïta) because it is pretty early, (but) nobody said to me so far he cannot train (after a rib injury against Wolves on Friday). I expect him back in training.”

The Reds will train on Christmas Day, before - presumably sans three helpings of Christmas dinner - taking on the Magpies the following day. Despite improved form of late, the north east side are still just five points clear of the relegation zone, and will be eager to pull off at shock at Anfield to get their festive fixtures off to a flyer.





Conversely, Liverpool are cruising four points clear at the top of the division, after Manchester City suffered a shock loss to Crystal Palace last weekend. The Reds, despite their illustrious history, have never won the Premier League title, and arguably now have their best chance in years to finally claim the elusive trophy.

Meanwhile, former England international Ian Wright has branded Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk the 'best in the world', as the player continues to impress in his first full season at Anfield. The 27-year-old raised eyebrows when he joined the Reds for a staggering £75m last January, but has gone on to become a pivotal part of Klopp's side in the last 12 months.