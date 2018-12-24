Mario Balotelli and Patrick Vieira Set to Feature in New Documentary on Racism in Football

Italy striker Mario Balotelli is one of a number of stars involved in a soon to be released French documentary on racism in football.

The documentary, titled 'Je ne suis pas un singe' (I am not a monkey), was made by Marc Sauvourel and former AS Roma and Leeds United midfielder Olivier Dacourt.



The programme, which will be shown on Canal+ on January 6, features interviews and segments with the likes of Balotelli, his current Nice manager and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira and ex- Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o.





In an early released clip, Balotelli comments on the racial abuse he has received over the course of his career, including in his homeland of Italy.





The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker says (as quoted by Football Italia ): "I have nothing against monkeys. In fact, I can 100 per cent tell you that monkeys are more intelligent than them (racists)."

The documentary comes at a time when there have been a reported rise in racial incidents involving fans of Premier League clubs, with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang victims of sickening racism in recent weeks.

