Paul Ince Advises Jurgen Klopp to Snap Up Jadon Sancho But Warns to Wait for the Right Moment

By 90Min
December 25, 2018

Former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has advised the Reds to snap up Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, though heeded against doing it prematurely. 

Sancho has been in stunning form for the German outfit this season, picking up seven goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances for the Bundesliga leaders. Such form has led the former Manchester City man to be linked with many of the Premier League's big-hitters, though Ince is wary of Sancho making this move too early. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Express, he declared: “I think when you look at Sancho, let’s not go overboard. He’s only 18.

“We don’t want to make these players better than what they are the moment, they’re still only young and have a long way to go. We as a nation have a tendency to build people up from such a young age and then knock them back down.

“I feel with Sancho, the boy’s done well and he’s been brave to make that decision to go and play in Germany. He needs to keep playing games until he’s 19 or 20. Then maybe Liverpool should start looking at him.

“And not just him, there’s other kids out there [in Germany] doing well. I feel maybe he needs another striker, I really do. It’s always hard to get the best players in January.

“The best don’t really want to leave then. But you’ve got to say if Salah got injured who’s necessarily going to replace him? Sturridge flits in and out and hasn’t really done it."

Indeed, along Ince's line of thinking, Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner in recent days as an antidote to this potential issue.

The pundit continued: “I think as a manager you’re always looking to improve the team. And I think if they are up there - and they will be up there - like City and like United they’ll be looking to bring in some extra faces to improve the team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)