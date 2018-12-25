Paul Ince Advises Jurgen Klopp to Snap Up Jadon Sancho But Warns to Wait for the Right Moment

Former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has advised the Reds to snap up Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, though heeded against doing it prematurely.

Sancho has been in stunning form for the German outfit this season, picking up seven goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances for the Bundesliga leaders. Such form has led the former Manchester City man to be linked with many of the Premier League's big-hitters, though Ince is wary of Sancho making this move too early.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he declared: “I think when you look at Sancho, let’s not go overboard. He’s only 18.

“We don’t want to make these players better than what they are the moment, they’re still only young and have a long way to go. We as a nation have a tendency to build people up from such a young age and then knock them back down.

“I feel with Sancho, the boy’s done well and he’s been brave to make that decision to go and play in Germany. He needs to keep playing games until he’s 19 or 20. Then maybe Liverpool should start looking at him.

“And not just him, there’s other kids out there [in Germany] doing well. I feel maybe he needs another striker, I really do. It’s always hard to get the best players in January.

“The best don’t really want to leave then. But you’ve got to say if Salah got injured who’s necessarily going to replace him? Sturridge flits in and out and hasn’t really done it."

Indeed, along Ince's line of thinking, Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner in recent days as an antidote to this potential issue.



The pundit continued: “I think as a manager you’re always looking to improve the team. And I think if they are up there - and they will be up there - like City and like United they’ll be looking to bring in some extra faces to improve the team."