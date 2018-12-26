All-Time Winningest MLS Coach Sigi Schmid Passes Away at 65

We've been delivered some sad news in the soccer world with the passing of the all-time winningest coach in MLS history, Sigi Schmid.

His family announced his passing on Wednesday.

"Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and is taking this time to grieve the loss of a tremendous husband, father, leader and mentor. We also recognize how much Sigi meant to so many people across the U.S. Soccer landscape and around the world at different levels of the game."

Sigi Schmid, all-time winningest MLS head coach, passes away at 65 #MLS https://t.co/i6yd92dhvE — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 27, 2018

Scmhid was a legend of the US soccer community, and has the most impressive resume out of any other coach in MLS history.

In total, Schmid earned an MLS record of 240 regular season wins as well as 26 postseason victories. Schmid won two MLS Cup titles, one with the LA Galaxy and another with Columbus Crew SC.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former MLS head coach Sigi Schmid.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time, and his legacy will continue to live on through the impact he's made on the game in the United States. pic.twitter.com/vGS7UX51Ey — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 27, 2018

Here's what MLS Commissioner Don Garber said of Schmid.

"Sigi will go down as one of the leading figures in the history of our league. Sigi’s passion for soccer was unrivaled, and he was loved and admired by everyone in MLS."

There's no doubt that Schmid has left behind an immense legacy, and he will go down in the MLShistory books.