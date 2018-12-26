All-Time Winningest MLS Coach Sigi Schmid Passes Away at 65

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

We've been delivered some sad news in the soccer world with the passing of the all-time winningest coach in MLS history, Sigi Schmid. 

His family announced his passing on Wednesday.

"Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and is taking this time to grieve the loss of a tremendous husband, father, leader and mentor. We also recognize how much Sigi meant to so many people across the U.S. Soccer landscape and around the world at different levels of the game."

Scmhid was a legend of the US soccer community, and has the most impressive resume out of any other coach in MLS history. 

In total, Schmid earned an MLS record of 240 regular season wins as well as 26 postseason victories. Schmid won two MLS Cup titles, one with the LA Galaxy and another with Columbus Crew SC. 

Here's what MLS Commissioner Don Garber said of Schmid. 

"Sigi will go down as one of the leading figures in the history of our league. Sigi’s passion for soccer was unrivaled, and he was loved and admired by everyone in MLS."

There's no doubt that Schmid has left behind an immense legacy, and he will go down in the MLShistory books.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)