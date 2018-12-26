Arsene Wenger States Unai Emery Is Doing an 'Excellent Job' as New Arsenal Manager

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the Gunners' new boss Unai Emery is doing an 'excellent job' in his first season at the Emirates, and is 'very happy' that people have been proven wrong over the quality of the current squad.

Following Wenger's departure from the north London side after 22 years in charge, many critics claimed the Gunners were in need of a complete overhaul in order to compete in the Premier League, but Emery's few additions have proven to be a hit.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Wenger has admitted his satisfaction at seeing his former side prove people wrong, and insisted he never thought the squad needed any dramatic changes.


Speaking to beIN Sport, he said (as quoted by Squawka): "The team is in good hands and I always said that. A lot of people thought when I left the club that the team would need to completely rebuild - I never thought that. I am very happy that these people have been proved wrong."

With the likes of Lucas Torreira and Sokratis adding some much needed steel to Arsenal, the Frenchman revealed he has been left impressed by the impact made by Emery's summer signings.

He added: "With the recruits he has brought in, it has brought a form of defensive stability and so I think everything is going well.


"I think Emery is doing an excellent job."

Emery and his Arsenal side make the trip to Brighton on Boxing Day, as they look to keep pace with the sides above them in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

