Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Believes Jurgen Klopp Has Assembled Liverpool's 'Best Squad' Ever

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez insists that Jurgen Klopp has assembled Liverpool's 'best squad' ever and believes the Premier League title race is between the Reds and Manchester City.

Benitez returns to Anfield with his current Newcastle squad for their Boxing Day fixture against the current league leaders, who have amassed a four point lead after 18 games this season.

Loved at Anfield, Rafa Benitez returns to face Liverpool#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/ziw6uifZ9S — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2018

While the Spaniard is unsure whether the Liverpool starting lineup he had was better than Klopp's current outfit, Benitez is impressed with the strength in depth the German has at his disposal.





As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "What I think is they have the best squad. When you spend money you bring in better players so when they sign Fabinho and Keita, spending some money, and they keep Henderson and Wijnaldum, you keep the good players and bring in good players and the squad is better.

"That means different competition, different games and still you have a strong team on the pitch.

Best team? It is difficult to say a team because always on my mind when we beat Real Madrid and Barcelona, there was a great team.

"I see Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of the others and Liverpool are in form, they are doing really well and it will be a difficult game for us."

Newcastle head into the game with just one win from their games in December so far, as they search for their first win at Anfield in the league since 1994.

Despite Benitez still being admired in Liverpool, having won the Champions League and FA Cup during his tenure at the club, he has targeted three points from the game to ease fears of relegation at Newcastle.

He added: "I would like to go there, enjoy it and come back with three points and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

"We have a plan to beat them and if we do well and they make mistakes we can do it. With these top sides you have to do everything right and they have to have a bad day and then you have a chance."