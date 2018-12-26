Pep Guardiola Insists Man City Are 'Better Than Last Season' Despite Recent Blip in Form

Pep Guardiola believes that his current Manchester City side are better than the one which won the Premier League title last season, despite slipping to 2nd in the table following recent results.

City won the title in spectacular fashion last season, setting new Premier League records for wins, points and goals scored in a single campaign, and losing just two matches all season.

They have already matched that number this season after recent losses to Chelsea and Crystal Palace, allowing unbeaten Liverpool to steal a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But Guardiola insists that his team is better now than it was 12 months ago.





"In little details we are better than last season, which is normal because we have more time together," he told Sky Sports (via Goal).

"Our process, our build-ups, our high pressing, we can use different movements, we have more alternatives to defend into attack and we are more solid when we defend deeper."

Guardiola also identified Manchester City's consistency as the thing about his team that most impressed him last season.

"Of course we dropped points, that happens, but after that we were always there, which was the most remarkable thing and what I give the most importance," added the Spaniard.

"Winning cups or the Champions League, that's six or seven games where you have to be good, but in the Premier League it can be every three days, which is why it's the title I like the most."

City face Leicester and Southampton in their last two matches of the year, before starting 2019 with the big one against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.