Riyad Mahrez Admits He Initially Struggled to Adapt at Man City But Insists Best Is Yet to Come

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has insisted his form will improve for the club over the second half of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Pep Guardiola's side in the summer from Leicester for £60m, with the Algerian international netting seven goals and providing six assists in 26 appearances for the Citizens this season.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

While admitting that it's taken to adapt to his new surroundings, as well as having to contend with competition for a spot on the wing alongside Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, Mahrez is confident he'll get better the longer the season goes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mahrez said: "When you arrive the first six months it's always difficult to adapt to everything.





"I'm very good. I'm still new to the team. I think more months are going to pass and I'm going to be better."

2018/19 season:



🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez

201 mins/goal

7 goals

6 assists



🇸🇳 Sadio Mane

245 mins/goal

8 goals

3 assists pic.twitter.com/tRq6LsVMd6 — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) December 25, 2018

After winning the Premier League by a 19 point gap last season, City currently find themselves four points behind current league leaders Liverpool following their shock 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace, while Tottenham are just two points behind Guardiola's side.

With City now facing genuine competition to keep hold of their Premier League crown, Mahrez claims they can't afford to drop points or run the risk of losing further ground in the title race, starting with their Boxing Day game against his former club Leicester.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He added: "It's massive because you have to win now, every time. You don't have any chance to drop points because when you drop points, the opponent wins and now they're in front of us, for example Liverpool."