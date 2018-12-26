Former LA Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid died Tuesday at the age of 65, his family released in a statement through the Seattle Sounders.

Schmid died at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

"Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and is taking this time to grieve the loss of a tremendous husband, father, leader and mentor," Schmid's family said in a statement. "We also recognize how much Sigi meant to so many people across the U.S. Soccer landscape and around the world at different levels of the game. That community meant a great deal to him as well. While we mourn his loss, we appreciate privacy during this challenging time."

The former coach was hospitalized three weeks ago and in need of a heart transplant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 18 seasons, Schmid became the winningest coach in MLS history with 266 regular-season and postseason wins with the LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders FC and Columbus Crew SC. Schmid led the Galaxy to a MLS Cup title in 2002 and won another in 2008 with the Crew. He won the MLS Coach of the Year award twice, as well as taking home three MLS Supporters' Shields.

Schmid played as a midfielder for UCLA from 1972–75 before becoming the Bruins' head coach in 1980. During his 19 years of coaching at UCLA, Schmid led the Bruins to three NCAA titles.

Schmid was born in Germany before moving to Southern California at the age of 4.