Tony Cascarino Believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka Could Easily Fit in at Manchester City

Former Irish footballer Tony Cascarino has said that Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a success at Manchester City, following his recent performance against the Citizens.

Wan-Bissaka played the full 90 minutes last Saturday, as Crystal Palace pulled off a shock 3-2 win at the Etihad. The England Under-21 international was outstanding and earned many plaudits for his performance, including from Cascarino.

After the result, he compared Wan-Bissaka to Manchester City’s right-back Kyle Walker. He suggested that Walker could be replaced by Wan-Bissaka as soon as next season, saying that his time at City looks to be finished.

Speaking on talkSPORT earlier this week, Cascarino said: “I think Kyle Walker will lose his place at City next year. He had a very indifferent World Cup. […] His performance at the weekend will have been very worrying for Guardiola.

He added: “Wan-Bissaka at Crystal Palace looked a far more accomplished right-back than Kyle Walker. I know it's one game, but if you look at Wan-Bissaka, at 21-years-old, and the way he plays he could easily fit into the City team.”

Brought into the first team in February, Wan-Bissaka impressively made a name for himself in Roy Hodgson’s side. Originally called upon during an injury crisis, he produced some solid performances and has been the first-choice right-back ever since.

Wan-Bissaka has also been excellent for the Eagles this season, playing all but one of their games this campaign. He won the club’s Player of the Month award for August, and was called up for his England Under-21 debut in September.

Manchester City have reportedly enquired about the defender on numerous occasions, as reported by the Daily Mail. City were keen to add depth to the right-back position, with Walker and Danilo as Pep Guardiola’s current options.

However, it may not be so simple to bring Wan-Bissaka to the Etihad. Born and bred in south London, he has been at Crystal Palace since he was 11 years old and has a contract with the club until 2022.

Crystal Palace face Cardiff City on Wednesday afternoon, as they look to keep their strong run going to make it three Premier League wins in a row.