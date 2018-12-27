9 of the Most Interesting Stats From the Premier League Games on Boxing Day

Boxing Day is the one of the most eagerly awaited days in the Premier League calendar, a festive treats for fans the day after Christmas. And this year didn't fail to deliver.

Powered by Opta, here's a look at some of the most interesting stats from across the Premier League game played this Boxing Day..

Crystal Palace 0-0 Cardiff City





Crystal Palace mustered 31 shots, their highest tally in a Premier League game since 2003-04. The total was the joint-most Cardiff have ever faced in a Premier League game, level with their clash with Norwich City in October 2013 which also ended 0-0.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Crystal Palace fans will be asking how their team managed to have more shots in a single Premier League game than anyone in the last 14 years and still fail to score in their clash with Cardiff.

A win would have put nine points between the Eagles and the relegation zone.

Burnley 1-5 Everton





Everton have scored five goals in an away Premier League game for only the third time ever and the first time since a 5-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday in April 1996.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Everton are proving somewhat impossible to predict after winning 5-1 on the road just days after being embarrassed by Tottenham at Goodison Park.

This season certainly hasn't been short of entertainment, though.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Arsenal





Arsenal failed to score in the second-half for the first time in their last 17 Premier League games, since losing to Chelsea on August 18th.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Prior to the Boxing Days fixtures, Arsenal were the Premier League's second highest scorers of the season behind only reigning champions Manchester City.

It shows just how resilient Brighton were to keep them at bay in the second half and claim an invaluable point.

Watford 1-2 Chelsea





Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 19 goals in the Premier League this season (10 goals, nine assists); the most of any player.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Eden Hazard scored his 100th and 101st goals for Chelsea in all competitions during the win over Watford and declared after the match his intention to now become a club 'legend' like Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

It comes amid ongoing links to Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Bournemouth





Christian Eriksen has assisted Harry Kane 18 times in the Premier League - only Frank Lampard to Didier Drogba (24), Darren Anderton to Teddy Sheringham (20) and Steve McManaman to Robbie Fowler (20) have assisted a teammate more in the competition's history.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen have an excellent relationship and both players are a main reason why Spurs are now one of the top teams in England and Europe.

Consider also that the club paid nothing for home-grown Kane and just £11m for Eriksen.

Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle United





Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in December in all competitions (W16 D4), winning their last nine December games in a row. This was Liverpool's seventh win in all competitions during December 2018 - their most wins in a calendar month since September 1996 (also seven).

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Besides becoming just the fourth team in Premier League history to stay unbeaten for the first half of the season after Arsenal (2003/04), Man Utd (2010/11) and Man City (2017/18), Liverpool clearly just thrive during the month of December.

Leicester City 2-1 Manchester City





This is the first time Man City have lost consecutive Premier League games since December 2016, with the second defeat in that run also coming away against Leicester. Six of Man City boss Pep Guardiola's 11 Premier League defeats have come in the month of December.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

City have lost three of their last four Premier League games.

And while Liverpool seem to thrive in December it seems increasingly clear that Pep Guardiola and City do not as they lose as an unusually large proportion of their losses under the Spaniard have come during the month.

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield Town





Man Utd's Paul Pogba has been directly involved in four goals in two Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2 goals, 2 assists), the same total he had registered in his last 12 games under Jose Mourinho (1 goal, 3 assists).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It appears to be a case of new manager, fresh start for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman's relationship with former boss Mourinho was so bad that he was left to rot on the bench against Liverpool earlier this month. It is now a different story altogether as he thrives for Solskjaer.