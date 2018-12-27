Barcelona Eye 'New Raphael Varane' as Possible Alternative to Expensive Matthijs De Ligt

Barcelona managed to capture Colombian international Jeison Murillo on a short-term loan a few days before Christmas, but the club's long-term defensive strength remains suspect and French teenager Jean-Clair Todibo is the latest name linked with a move to Camp Nou.

The reports have come soon after claims that the Catalans have given up hope of signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt following speculation the 19-year-old Dutchman, who is thought to be valued at around €65m, will opt to join Juventus or Bayern Munich when he leaves Amsterdam.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça are instead looking to secure a deal for Toulouse talent Todibo, a player who has been likened to World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

At 18, the young Frenchman is marginally younger than De Ligt and has his whole career ahead of him. He is described as 'powerful' and 'technical' and has started 10 Ligue 1 games this season.

What's more, Todibo is on course to be out of contract at Toulouse in the summer, while Barcelona technical secretary Eric Abidal is billed as the club's weapon in the market.

The retired left-back is said to be a great pull for young French players and knows the market in his home country very well. That influence could see Barça win the race for Todibo ahead of the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Manchester United, all of whom have been linked.

Given the level of rumoured competition for the youngster, it is suggested that Barça might even wish to make a formal approach for Todibo in January to ensure they do not miss out.