Barcelona Unveil January Signing Jeison Murillo on Short-Term Loan From La Liga Rivals Valencia

Barcelona have presented Colombian defender Jeison Murillo as their first signing of the January transfer window following a move from La Liga rivals Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who was shortlisted by Barça following Samuel Umtiti's long-term injury, has been an outcast in Valencia's squad this season, making just three appearances across all competitions split between La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

However, the Colombian will be given a chance to strut his stuff at the Camp Nou until the summer, and Murillo insists that his move to Barcelona is a dream come true.





"I'm very happy and have a lot of great feelings. It's a dream come true," Murrilo told the club's official website. "Now I have to work hard and do things the best way that I can and show why I'm here.

"A couple of years ago I came here with Las Palmas and I told someone that one day I would come here but wearing the FC Barcelona jersey. Today, that is what's happened.

"I'm coming here to help the team in any way I can, to do what the coaching staff asks, and to have fun at this great club which is the best in the world, so I'm very, very happy and I hope that everything works out."

Murrilo has been given the number 17 shirt at the Camp Nou until the end of the season, following in the footsteps of the likes of Emmanuel Petit, Munir El Haddadi and most recently Paco Alcácer.