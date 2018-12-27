Carlo Ancelotti Claims Napoli Asked Game to Be Halted After Alleged Racist Chanting

December 27, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti has affirmed that they asked for the game to be stopped and that Napoli will walk out of future games if they experience racist chanting, following the alleged racial abuse directed towards Kalidou Koulibaly during the Azzurri's 1-0 defeat to Inter on Boxing Day.

Lautaro Martinez stole a late winner for Inter, but the game has been overshadowed by the allegations that  Koulibaly was subject to racist chanting throughout the game until he was sent off for two yellow cards late on in the second-half.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Ancelotti claimed that Napoli repeatedly asked for the game to be temporarily halted, but their requests were ignored by referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni.

"We asked for the game to be postponed three times." he said, as per Calciomercato.

"Three times they made announcements from the speaker and nothing happened (referee's decision), the player was nervous. Koulibaly is usually very polite and professional, but there was abusing throughout the game, which went ahead despite our requests."

Official rules state that, if racist abuse is found to be occurring, then announcements should be made to supporters and then the decision to bring play to a temporary stop is up to the referee if the problem persists. 

"The games can be interrupted, but the question is when. After five times or more? Koulibaly was agitated, nervous and this isn't good for us and for Italian football. Next time we will walk out of the game," Ancelotti concluded.

The veteran manager also added that Koulibaly's sending off swung the game in Inter's favour, despite Napoli having a late opportunity to win the game themselves before Martinez' decisive strike.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"The sending off determined the race. We were pushing when we were reduced to ten men. We had the chance to win it, but it wasn't to be."

