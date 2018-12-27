Chris Hughton Proud of Brighton's Character as Seagulls Comeback Earns Draw Against Arsenal

December 27, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised his side's character after the Seagulls came back from a goal down to earn a well-deserved point against high-flying Arsenal.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the visitors in front at the Amex Stadium, Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia capitalised from a Stephan Lichtsteiner mistake to level things up.

Despite Arsenal's dominance in possession, it was the home side who looked more threatening on counter-attacks and were excellent defensively throughout the game.


Having gone behind after just seven minutes, Hughton was effusive in his praise of his players as they rallied to take the game to the Gunners.

He said (as quoted by the club's official website): "After a difficult start, going 1-0 down against a very good team on the ball, we showed great character to get back into the game.

“If there was a team that was going to score in the second half, I felt it was going to be us."

The Brighton manager added: "They had more possession because that’s the way they play, but I thought we were a bigger threat to score and Solly [March] probably had the best chance of the game.

“After that first 20 minutes where it was difficult for us, I thought we got to drips with the game and played a big part in it.


"But remember these are a team, up until recently, that had gone on a very long run of winning games. You can’t underestimate the quality they’ve got — a draw will always be a very good result."

