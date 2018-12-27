In-Demand Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Gives Green Light to Barcelona Ahead of Summer Transfer

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Barcelona have successfully negotiated a deal with Ajax star Frenkie de Jong ahead of a proposed move to the Camp Nou next summer, according to reports.

The Dutch midfielder has been scouted by a handful of Europe's biggest clubs this season, with the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all tipped to rival Barcelona in the hopes of landing de Jong's signature.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But Spanish outlet Sport claim that Barça have already completed 50% of the deal after being given the green light by de Jong to complete the transfer, who favours the Catalan side over bigger financial offers from elsewhere.

All La Blaugrana have to do now is reach an agreement with de Jong's club ahead of the summer transfer window, although they have already promised de Jong that they will be willing to meet Ajax's high valuation of €75m.

De Jong has only recently become a high profile player in Europe, having spent most of his early years in Amsterdam living in the shadow of Justin Kluivert (now of AS Roma) and another Barcelona target, Matthijs de Ligt.

Recent developments surrounding the teenage centre-back, however, suggest that Barcelona have actually pulled out of the race to sign De Ligt, conceding that the Netherlands international is most likely to end up at either Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Although Barcelona are on course to sign De Jong, clubs across the continent could also benefit from the Dutchman's arrival at the Camp Nou. That's because La Blaugrana already have a number of upcoming midfielders who could look for minutes away from the club.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Sergi Samper, Carles Aleñà, Riqui Puig and Oriol Busquets - no relation to first team midfielder, Sergio - are all making waves in Barcelona's youth teams, but first team opportunities will be few and far between if De Jong completes his switch to Catalonia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)