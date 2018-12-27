In-Demand Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Gives Green Light to Barcelona Ahead of Summer Transfer

Barcelona have successfully negotiated a deal with Ajax star Frenkie de Jong ahead of a proposed move to the Camp Nou next summer, according to reports.

The Dutch midfielder has been scouted by a handful of Europe's biggest clubs this season, with the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all tipped to rival Barcelona in the hopes of landing de Jong's signature.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But Spanish outlet Sport claim that Barça have already completed 50% of the deal after being given the green light by de Jong to complete the transfer, who favours the Catalan side over bigger financial offers from elsewhere.

All La Blaugrana have to do now is reach an agreement with de Jong's club ahead of the summer transfer window, although they have already promised de Jong that they will be willing to meet Ajax's high valuation of €75m.

De Jong has only recently become a high profile player in Europe, having spent most of his early years in Amsterdam living in the shadow of Justin Kluivert (now of AS Roma) and another Barcelona target, Matthijs de Ligt.

Recent developments surrounding the teenage centre-back, however, suggest that Barcelona have actually pulled out of the race to sign De Ligt, conceding that the Netherlands international is most likely to end up at either Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Although Barcelona are on course to sign De Jong, clubs across the continent could also benefit from the Dutchman's arrival at the Camp Nou. That's because La Blaugrana already have a number of upcoming midfielders who could look for minutes away from the club.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Sergi Samper, Carles Aleñà, Riqui Puig and Oriol Busquets - no relation to first team midfielder, Sergio - are all making waves in Barcelona's youth teams, but first team opportunities will be few and far between if De Jong completes his switch to Catalonia.