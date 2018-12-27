Kingsley Coman Escapes Uninjured After Writing Off £200,000 Supercar in Motorway Accident

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Kingsley Coman has reportedly escaped uninjured after being involved in an accident that wrote off his McLaren sports car, one day after appearing in Bayern's 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Since returning from a horror injury with a sub appearance against Werder Bremen at the start of the month, the 22-year-old has appeared as a substitute in each of Bayern's Bundesliga games since, as they've moved to within six points of leaders Borussia Dortmund. 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for your messages 👊🏾 #merci

A post shared by Coman Kingsley (@king_coman) on

German press report this week, however, that just one day after a cameo against Frankfurt, the winger luckily escaped unscathed from an incident that saw his McLaren 720s Coupe scrapped.

TZ claim the incident occurred at 18.55 on December 23rd, as he travelled on the A95 between Munich and his home in Starnberg, and was caused by the France winger 'underestimating' the power of his vehicle, as it slid around 150m along a protective barrier before coming to a standstill.

First responders saw to the player, but after a brief assessment in an ambulance, it's reported that he was unscathed and was taken home in a taxi.

Since he was travelling within the speed limit at the time of the crash, and no evidence of drugs or alcohol was found, no offence was committed, but he is likely to face a fine nonetheless.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

With the Bundesliga now amidst its winter break, he'll have around three weeks to recover before Bayern's trip to Hoffenheim on January 18th.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)