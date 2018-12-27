Kingsley Coman Escapes Uninjured After Writing Off £200,000 Supercar in Motorway Accident

Kingsley Coman has reportedly escaped uninjured after being involved in an accident that wrote off his McLaren sports car, one day after appearing in Bayern's 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since returning from a horror injury with a sub appearance against Werder Bremen at the start of the month, the 22-year-old has appeared as a substitute in each of Bayern's Bundesliga games since, as they've moved to within six points of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

German press report this week, however, that just one day after a cameo against Frankfurt, the winger luckily escaped unscathed from an incident that saw his McLaren 720s Coupe scrapped.

TZ claim the incident occurred at 18.55 on December 23rd, as he travelled on the A95 between Munich and his home in Starnberg, and was caused by the France winger 'underestimating' the power of his vehicle, as it slid around 150m along a protective barrier before coming to a standstill.

First responders saw to the player, but after a brief assessment in an ambulance, it's reported that he was unscathed and was taken home in a taxi.

Since he was travelling within the speed limit at the time of the crash, and no evidence of drugs or alcohol was found, no offence was committed, but he is likely to face a fine nonetheless.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

With the Bundesliga now amidst its winter break, he'll have around three weeks to recover before Bayern's trip to Hoffenheim on January 18th.