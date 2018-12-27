Lionel Messi Reveals His Son 'Criticises' His Performances When Barcelona Don't Win Games

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has revealed that his son criticises the Argentina international when his side fails to win matches, adding that the 6-year-old Thiago "forces" his dad to explain why the didn't win certain games.

Thiago is the oldest of Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo's three children, while Mateo and Curo are three and nine months old respectively.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Both Thiago and Mateo are seen regularly with Messi at the Camp Nou, but the 31-year-old explains that he only gets questions about Barcelona's performances from his eldest son.





"They both like football a lot. Thiago understands more because he is older and discusses everything about the game," Messi told Marca. "He is very involved.





"I already have a couple of criticisms [from Thiago]. He follows Barcelona, La Liga Santander and the Champions League. He likes it, asks questions, reports and he tells me when things are not so good."

Messi added that he used to separate his home life from his career, claiming that talking about games at home after a defeat was always a no-go, although that's changed as his children have grown older and more inquisitive.

"It's always hard to digest defeats and poor performances," he added. "But Thiago forces me to comment on what happened and explain why we didn't win. We talk a lot more now."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Thiago was most recently seen alongside Messi in that stands at the Camp Nou during the fourth round of the Copa del Rey, against Spanish minnows Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa. He's also been in attendance for El Clásico and a Champions League match against Inter earlier this year.