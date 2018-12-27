Lionel Messi Reveals His Son 'Criticises' His Performances When Barcelona Don't Win Games

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has revealed that his son criticises the Argentina international when his side fails to win matches, adding that the 6-year-old Thiago "forces" his dad to explain why the didn't win certain games.

Thiago is the oldest of Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo's three children, while Mateo and Curo are three and nine months old respectively.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Both Thiago and Mateo are seen regularly with Messi at the Camp Nou, but the 31-year-old explains that he only gets questions about Barcelona's performances from his eldest son.


"They both like football a lot. Thiago understands more because he is older and discusses everything about the game," Messi told Marca. "He is very involved.


"I already have a couple of criticisms [from Thiago]. He follows Barcelona, La Liga Santander and the Champions League. He likes it, asks questions, reports and he tells me when things are not so good."

Messi added that he used to separate his home life from his career, claiming that talking about games at home after a defeat was always a no-go, although that's changed as his children have grown older and more inquisitive.

"It's always hard to digest defeats and poor performances," he added. "But Thiago forces me to comment on what happened and explain why we didn't win. We talk a lot more now."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Thiago was most recently seen alongside Messi in that stands at the Camp Nou during the fourth round of the Copa del Rey, against Spanish minnows Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa. He's also been in attendance for El Clásico and a Champions League match against Inter earlier this year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)