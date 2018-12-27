Mauricio Pochettino Challenges Spurs to Maintain Current Level & Brushes Off Talk of Title Challenge

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to get carried away with talk of a title challenge after his side thrashed Bournemouth 5-0

Spurs raced into a three goal lead by half-time courtesy of strikes from Christian Eriksen, Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura, before second-half efforts from Harry Kane and Son confirmed their second emphatic league win of the week. 

The result sees Tottenham leapfrog Manchester City into second place in the Premier League, although Pochettino will only acknowledge his side's finish at the end of the season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"I'm trying to keep balance in my emotions," said Pochettino to Sky Sports after the game when asked about moving ahead of City in the table. 

"The way that we work, is paying back now. It doesn't surprise me. We only focus on us, not the opponent. It doesn't mean too much to us to be second or third. The most important position is when you finish in May.

"Now the challenge is to keep this level - it's going to be tougher as when you are there everyone wants to kill you. It's tougher the higher you get. We need to keep humble and work hard. The next game is always more difficult than the one before. If we can keep our level then maybe we can talk about a title challenge at the end of the season."

Spurs are now six points behind current Premier League leaders Liverpool following the win, with their unexpected title challenge made more impressive after failing to sign any new players in the summer and the delay in moving to their new stadium.

Pochettino has insisted however that remaining positive during those times of potential frustration has been a key factor to his side's early season success.

He added: "In the last six months we haven't complained about anything.

"We haven't complained about signings. We've not complained about the stadium. We've not complained about the fixtures. We've not complained about playing at Wembley when the plan was to play at the new stadium. The fans have been disappointed. Many, many things.

"The one thing we've kept is our belief and positivity. We have created a bubble. We are in this position as we have worked a lot - the staff within the club deserve big credit. We've done things to make us very proud."

