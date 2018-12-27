Nuno Espirito Santo Claims Wolves Got 'Deserved Reward' After Salvaging Point at Fulham

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes his side deserved to come away from Craven Cottage with a point after rescuing a 1-1 draw with Fulham on Boxing Day.

Wanderers were behind when Cottagers substitute Ryan Sessegnon netted but Romain Saiss ensured the visitors would return to the west Midlands with a share of the spoils after equalising in the 85th minute.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports, Nuno said: "The first half was not a good performance. Fulham were well organised and there was no space.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"In the second half we were better, we were on the front foot and got our deserved reward. Fulham were so organised and tight.

"When they scored, I really thought it was so unfair because we had so much of the ball, even though we did not create many real chances.

"But when we scored, we were rewarded. But it was a tough game and as the season goes on, we will get more of these type of games because the results mean so much.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"I would not say [we were] lucky. Lucky can hide many things. I felt in the first half we didn't perform. What I'm feeling is the starting XI was not the best choice.

"But I'm happy, in the second half we played better and got a deserved draw."

Wolves could have come away with more than a point had referee Martin Atkinson given a penalty for handball against Fulham defender Denis Odoi, but Nuno elected not to comment on the incident.

He added: "I did not see the images yet, there were some players in that moment. But it would not be fair for me to have any type of comment on it."