Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Return Dates for Strike Trio Following Man Utd's Huddersfield Win

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Paul Pogba and David de Gea after the 3-1 victory against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils took the lead when Nemanja Matic prodded in and sealed the game through Paul Pogba's brace in the second half, although Mathias Jorgensen pulled one back for the visitors late on.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, Solskjaer highighted De Gea's impressive save when United were just 1-0 up as a crucial point in the game.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "It wasn't the best game. We were a bit slow for the first 20 minutes but they settled in and we scored some excellent goals.





"That (De Gea save) was the defining moment of the game. It was one of the best saves I have ever seen. That was a big big moment for us.

"He (Pogba) has got the attributes for scoring, and got a few assists last game. I was very pleased for him today. Paul is the same, he loves football and loves to go forward he has a big, big smile, and I have enjoyed working with him.

"The fans are fantastic here. I dreamt about a more exhilarating game and creating more chances, but we did enough."

Solskjaer also gave updates on Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, all of whom were absent on Wednesday.

He added: "I am hoping to have (Anthony) Martial, (Romelu) Lukaku and even Alexis back next week.





"It is a great thing for us coaches, knowing that you score three goals and have three players like that coming back."

United are next in action on Sunday, when they face Bournemouth at Old Trafford.