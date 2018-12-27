Paris Saint-Germain Favourites to Sign Lyon Starlet Tanguy Ndombele Amid Premier League Interest

Paris Saint-German have taken a big step forward in signing Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, as the young Frenchman has said he wants to go to the Parisian club.

The 21-year-old has expressed his interest in moving to the French champions, who have been eager to sign him for months. This is amid other European interest, with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur keen on him.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

As reported by French news outlet Buzz Sport, Ndombele has been aware of PSG’s interest for a while, and he is eager to move to Paris. The club already had a big advantage, as Ndombele grew up in the suburbs of Paris.

However Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has made it clear that Ndombele won’t be cheap, stating that the club will demand a fee of at least €100m to sign the youngster.

Ndombele joined Lyon on loan from Amiens in 2017, before being signed permanently in July. However he may already be set to leave Les Gones, with PSG eager to bring the Frenchman to the Parc des Princes.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The midfielder has played 23 games this season, only missing his first game of the season in the 3-0 league win over Monaco on 16 December. He has otherwise been a key part of the Lyon team, as they sit third in Ligue 1.

It seems that PSG are seeking a young replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who looks likely to leave at the end of the season once his contract expires. The Parisians sit top of Ligue 1, and remain unbeaten after 17 games.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Ndombele is contracted at Lyon until 2023, though if PSG pay up and Lyon are willing to accept then it looks likely that he could move to the capital as soon as the January transfer window.

Ndombele also prefers to stay in France, as he keeps in mind his chances with the French national team. The youngster is aiming to be involved in the European Championship in 2020, and believes that staying in the country will increase his chances.