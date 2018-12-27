Roy Hodgson Admits Disappointment After Palace Fail to Follow Up Man City Win in Style

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said his team was not entitled to beat Cardiff following their shock win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Eagles' win at the Etihad will go down as one of the biggest shocks in English football this season but Hodgson's side could not follow that miraculous victory up with another triumph against Cardiff on Boxing Day, as the affair ended goalless.

Quoted by Sky Sports, Hodgson said his side did not have the automatic right to beat Cardiff.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He said: "You start from scratch, and you have no god given right to get any continuity, that it should be easier against Cardiff because you beat Manchester City, that's not the way it works. They worked very hard for their point, just like we worked very hard at City for ours."

Some wasteful finishing cost Palace on Wednesday but Hodgson praised Cardiff for their defensive effort.

"We really took the game to Cardiff, but they were defending doggedly and with a lot of players behind the ball making it difficult for us," Hodgson said.

MB Media/GettyImages

"I can't look at any of the players and say you didn't work hard enough."

The Eagles remain seven points clear of the relegation positions in 14th and Hodgson said he believes the quality of his squad will prove to be enough in their battle to avoid the drop.

He added: "I still believe in this group of players. We have the players to comfortably survive, we don't take it for granted, we don't get complacent, but I do believe in the quality and our organisation and work rate.

"As much as I'm very disappointed today, it could have been far worse because these are the sorts of games that can often end 0-1."