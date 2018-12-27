Unai Emery Charged by FA for Misconduct After Kicking Water Bottle During Arsenal's Draw at Brighton

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has been charged for misconduct after kicking a water bottle during the Gunners’ 1-1 draw away to Brighton on Boxing Day, the FA have confirmed.

Emery’s side endured a frustrating trip to the south coast during the festive period. Arsenal surrendered a 1-0 lead in the match to return to north London with a point, a result which did little to boost the Gunners’ efforts to keep pace with the top four.

Emery cut a frustrated figure on the touchline, and the FA have now confirmed that the Gunners boss has been charged. A statement from an FA Spokesperson read: “Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged following the game against Brighton yesterday [26 December 2018].

“It is alleged his action of kicking a water bottle during the fixture amounts to improper conduct. He has until 6pm on 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had seemingly put his side on course for victory at the Amex Stadium before Jurgen Locadia secured a point for the home side.

Emery was seen to grow frustrated in the dugout with the lack of fruition in his side’s efforts to win the game, with the Spaniard subsequently kicking a water bottle into the crowd.

The bottle is said to have consequently struck a Brighton fan, for which the Arsenal boss has stressed that he apologised directly to the affected supporter.

However, the subsequent charge is the latest setback to the Spaniard in his bid to steer the Gunners closer to their ambition of securing a top four place and brining Champions League football back to the Emirates.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The fixture list does not grow any kinder to Arsenal, as Emery’s side travel to Merseyside to take on Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Liverpool side on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)