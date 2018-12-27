Unai Emery Charged by FA for Misconduct After Kicking Water Bottle During Arsenal's Draw at Brighton

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has been charged for misconduct after kicking a water bottle during the Gunners’ 1-1 draw away to Brighton on Boxing Day, the FA have confirmed.

Emery’s side endured a frustrating trip to the south coast during the festive period. Arsenal surrendered a 1-0 lead in the match to return to north London with a point, a result which did little to boost the Gunners’ efforts to keep pace with the top four.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged following the game against Brighton yesterday [26 December 2018]. It is alleged his action of kicking a water bottle during the fixture amounts to improper conduct. He has until 6pm on 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge. pic.twitter.com/328CMCoAGT — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 27, 2018

Emery cut a frustrated figure on the touchline, and the FA have now confirmed that the Gunners boss has been charged. A statement from an FA Spokesperson read: “Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged following the game against Brighton yesterday [26 December 2018].

“It is alleged his action of kicking a water bottle during the fixture amounts to improper conduct. He has until 6pm on 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge.”

FULL-TIME Brighton 1-1 Arsenal



Honours even after a hard-fought encounter on the south coast #BHAARS #PL pic.twitter.com/O1pgCDTlNl — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had seemingly put his side on course for victory at the Amex Stadium before Jurgen Locadia secured a point for the home side.

Emery was seen to grow frustrated in the dugout with the lack of fruition in his side’s efforts to win the game, with the Spaniard subsequently kicking a water bottle into the crowd.

The bottle is said to have consequently struck a Brighton fan, for which the Arsenal boss has stressed that he apologised directly to the affected supporter.

However, the subsequent charge is the latest setback to the Spaniard in his bid to steer the Gunners closer to their ambition of securing a top four place and brining Champions League football back to the Emirates.

The fixture list does not grow any kinder to Arsenal, as Emery’s side travel to Merseyside to take on Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Liverpool side on Saturday.