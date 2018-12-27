Watford vs Newcastle Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Watford welcome Newcastle to Vicarage Road for both club's final game of 2018, as both sides look to avenge Boxing day defeats. 

Javi Gracia's Hornets were narrowly beaten at home by Chelsea thanks to an Eden Hazard brace.

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez's side were thumped 4-0 at his former club Liverpool, leaving the Magpies just five points above the relegation zone.

Looking to finish the first half of the season with aplomb, both sides will be gunning for maximum points.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the clash.

Where To Watch


When Is Kick Off? Saturday 29 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday/Live Score
Referee? TBC

Team News

Watford are likely to be without defender Christian Kabesele following a nasty looking collision with the woodwork last time out. The Belgium international received lengthy treatment, before being replaced and taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Benitez will look to freshen up his squad once more after his controversial decision to make six changes in the defeat on Wednesday.

Duo Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon are pushing for starts, whilst defender DeAndre Yedlin returns after a three-game suspension.

Predicted Lineups


Watford Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue, Quina, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney. 
Newcastle Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Kenedy, Ki, Diame, Perez, Rondon. 

Head to Head Record

The sides have met on nine occasions in the top flight, with Watford boasting four wins in the last five against their opponents.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Their last meeting came in November as a Perez's second half goal handed Newcastle a first win of the campaign at St. James' Park at the expense of their counterparts.

Recent Form

Sitting ninth on 27 points, Watford have shown vast signs of improvement this season under Javi Gracia. 

Recent wins over Cardiff City and West Ham were particularly pleasing on the eye. Attacking duo Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu have been the stand-out players, with the former netting his sixth goal in 19 outings last time out - one more goal than he managed during the entirety of last term.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

In contrast, the Tyneside outfit have largely struggled in another arduous campaign in the top flight. Poor form either side of a mini four-game unbeaten streak has seen Benitez's men slump to 15th and nervously looking over their shoulder as they face three of the top six in their next five games.

One positive is the form of on-loan West Brom man Rondon, who has single handedly given his side seven points from his four goals in 13 appearances.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five fixtures:

Watford Newcastle
Watford 1-2 Chelsea (26/12) Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle (26/12)
West Ham 0-2 Watford (22/12) Newcastle 0-0 Fulham (22/12)
Watford 3-2 Cardiff (15/12) Huddersfield 0-1 Newcastle (15/12)
Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12) Newcastle 1-2 Wolves (09/12)
Leicester City 2-0 Watford (04/12) Everton 1-1 Newcastle (05/12)

Prediction

As alluded to, free-scoring Watford have most importantly defeated the sides closest to them in the division.

Meanwhile, as well as the unpredictibility of Benitez's lineup, his side look stark of confidence at this present time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Having scored 13 more goals than their opponents, the Hornets are the most likely victors in this encounter.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Newcastle

