West Ham Manager Manuel Pellegrini Laments Growing Crisis Ahead of Southampton Clash

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he faces a selection dilemma ahead of his team's match against Southampton, as the club's injury crisis continues to worsen.

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez is a major doubt for the game at St. Mary's with a hamstring injury, whilst defender Fabian Balbuena is expected to miss out.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The Hammers may also have to face the Saints without star striker Marko Arnautovic who is still recovering from an injury that he picked up against Cardiff at the start of December.

The Austrian forward has scored five goals this season for West Ham and is a key player for Pellegrini's side.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pellegrini revealed the scale of the injury crisis at the London Stadium, admitting that: "Unfortunately for us we have eight players without the option to return soon. Maybe Marko Arnautovic can - I don't know about against Southampton, but soon.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"We need now to see about the other two players, Chicharito (Hernandez) and Balbuena. So that is a big problem but we need to trust the squad and try to make a good rotation.

"Javier had a kick in his back during the week. He couldn't work. Now in this game (against Watford) he had the same problem with some strain in his hamstring."


The Irons have suffered from several injuries to some of their most influential squad members with the likes of Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Yet despite the unavailability of so many players in recent weeks, West Ham have experienced an upturn in form, winning four of their last five games.

A victory over a resurgent Southampton side on Thursday could see the Irons move up to as high as eighth in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)