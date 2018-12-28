Chelsea Legend Joe Cole Officially Handed Academy Coaching Role at Stamford Bridge

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Chelsea have announced that former star Joe Cole will return to the club in 2019 as a technical academy coach.

The Blues revealed that the recently retired 37-year-old will work across various age groups over the following six months, including the club's Under-18s and development squads, whilst also continuing his coaching qualifications. 

Speaking to the club's official website, Cole said: "Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game and I feel I can offer a lot as a coach. To lend my experience to help other young footballers achieve their dreams, just like I did, is a big passion of mine."


Chelsea's head of youth development Neil Bath added: "We are delighted Joe has agreed to return to Chelsea and coach in the Academy. It has always been our philosophy to have a number of ex-players involved in our coaching structure so they can pass on their unique experiences and what it means to play for Chelsea.

"Joe will work across a number of age groups and with various staff to ensure he gets to experience the full range of our programme. I’m sure sharing his experiences and football knowledge, combined with his obvious passion for the game, will help enormously with the development of our young players."

Cole, who joined Chelsea from London rivals West Ham in 2003, won the Premier League title on three occasions whilst at Stamford Bridge, and lifted the FA Cup twice and League Cup once.

