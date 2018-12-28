Eden Hazard to Decide Chelsea Future at End of the Season Amid Real Madrid Speculation

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is still refusing to discuss a new contract at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, that is despite claiming after the Boxing Day win over Watford that he wants to become a club 'legend' like Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

Hazard scored his 100th and 101st Chelsea goals during the game and appeared to be ready to commit his future to the club soon after. But rather than agree anything yet, the player later stated his intention to keep the matter shelved until the summer.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"I am just focused on the pitch. I will see at the end of the season," he is widely quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph and others.

It comes as speculation of a move to Real Madrid continues to circulate. Hazard will have just one more year left on his contract at the end of this season, making it vital for Chelsea to hammer out an extension. If nothing is agreed, the club would have to consider selling.

As things stand, the Belgian hero is on course to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Hazard revealed in October just how torn he is over his future, expressing desires to leave and stay. At the very least, he wants any departure has to be with the club's blessing and support.

"I don't want that (to leave under a cloud like Thibaut Courtois)," he said at the time.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say: 'Yes, I am signing a new contract' and then in the end I don't end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go.

Whatever you’re reading about a swap deal between Chelsea and Real Madrid over Eden Hazard, Isco and Kovacic: there haven’t been talks between both clubs as yet.



Real are still considering their targets. Hazard is weighing his options: “We ll see at the end of the season.” #cfc pic.twitter.com/QZ42TRdNcZ — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 28, 2018

"Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I will turn 28 in January."