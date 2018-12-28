Eden Hazard to Decide Chelsea Future at End of the Season Amid Real Madrid Speculation

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is still refusing to discuss a new contract at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, that is despite claiming after the Boxing Day win over Watford that he wants to become a club 'legend' like Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

Hazard scored his 100th and 101st Chelsea goals during the game and appeared to be ready to commit his future to the club soon after. But rather than agree anything yet, the player later stated his intention to keep the matter shelved until the summer.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"I am just focused on the pitch. I will see at the end of the season," he is widely quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph and others.

It comes as speculation of a move to Real Madrid continues to circulate. Hazard will have just one more year left on his contract at the end of this season, making it vital for Chelsea to hammer out an extension. If nothing is agreed, the club would have to consider selling.

As things stand, the Belgian hero is on course to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Hazard revealed in October just how torn he is over his future, expressing desires to leave and stay. At the very least, he wants any departure has to be with the club's blessing and support.

"I don't want that (to leave under a cloud like Thibaut Courtois)," he said at the time.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say: 'Yes, I am signing a new contract' and then in the end I don't end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go.

"Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I will turn 28 in January."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)