Former Blues Star Joe Cole Set to Take Up Role at Chelsea in New Year After Recent Retirement

Former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole is set to take up a new coaching role within the club's academy from the start of 2019, following his retirement from the game in November.

Cole was a feted graduate from West Ham's youth system, with Sir Alex Ferguson regularly trying to steal him from the Hammers during his ascent. After his retirement in November at the age of 37, Cole admitted his desire to turn to management, having already received his UEFA A coaching license.

The Telegraph report that the Englishman will join the Blues' highly successful academy from the New Year, and will initially mix amongst all the different age groups before eventually settling with a specific group at the beginning of next season.

This always seemed to be on the cards, considering the coaching role he pertained in his final year with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and the way he spoke following his retirement revelations.

Speaking at the time, he said: "Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game. I feel I can offer a lot as a coach and have really enjoyed the opportunity to undertake some of these duties with the Rowdies.

"To lend my experience to help other young footballers achieve their dreams, just like I did, is a big passion of mine.”

Chelsea's academy has long been the torchbearer for the English game, producing numerous players for England Under-21s and below, as well as launching the careers of several coaches, including Brendan Rodgers, as well as Frank Lampard's current assistant at Derby, Jody Morris.

They've also been the most successful English club in terms of silverware in recent times, with the Under-18s winning the last five FA Youth Cups, and two UEFA Youth League titles, the joint most ever in the recently created competition.

The biggest knock on the set up in recent times has been the lack of successful graduates into the Chelsea first team, but the exploits of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi this season, as well as the success of Mason Mount at Derby, are helping to break this mould.

