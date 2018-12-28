Martin Keown Praises Son Heung-min and Reveals Why Tottenham Must Sign Someone This January

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has come out in glowing praise of Tottenham forward Heung-min Son but has also pointed out that, despite their excellent recent form, the club still need to make signings this January.

Spurs currently sit in second place in the Premier League and have just started to be properly acknowledged as potential Premier League challengers. This in no small way has been helped by the form of Son, who has netted six goals in his last five games for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Writing for the Daily Mail, Keown stated that he feels as if Tottenham finally have the player that they have been waiting for for years in the South Korean - a player capable of helping Harry Kane shoulder the burden of goal scoring.

Keown explained: “For years we have debated who can lighten the goalscoring load on Harry Kane’s shoulders. In Son Heung-min, Tottenham now have another lethal finisher in rich form.”

Despite both player and clubs excellent form - which has remarkably taken them above Manchester City in the league table - Keown claimed that the north London outfit will need to spend in January if they are to have a hope of lifting the Premier League title come May.

Pochettino did not bring in a single new player during the summer transfer window, but has still managed to improve Tottenham as a team. However, Keown thinks the lack of squad changes my come to haunt the side soon if they don't make moves in the January transfer window.

The former Gunner detailed his thoughts on the subject when asked if Pochettino would be best served brining in a signing or two this January, saying: "I think they do. Son Heung-min has been outstanding this season but will travel to the Asian Cup after Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United on January 13."

"Spurs felt his absence when he was away with South Korea in August and he will be a huge loss to them again."