Sam Allardyce Backs Liverpool to Take Unassailable Lead in the Title Race by the End of January

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Former Everton and England manager Sam Allardyce believes that Liverpool could have the title wrapped up by January if they can maintain their recent impeccable form.

Liverpool will go into the new year top of the table as they currently sit six points clear of Tottenham, and seven points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Allardyce pointed to Liverpool and Man City's recent results, claiming that the pressure is now on City to keep themselves in touching distance of Klopp's side.

“Going six points clear in such a short space of time has shifted the balance of mental strength into Liverpool’s favour," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

“I think the pressure will mount more on Manchester City than it will for Liverpool."

Liverpool have accumulated 51 points from a possible 57 available to them and remain the only undefeated team in the top tier of English football.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“Liverpool haven’t even lost a game yet. They’re going to have to lose three games and Man City are going to have to win three games to get past them now and I think that’s going to be a difficult task. Not impossible, but very difficult."

Liverpool travel to the Etihad next week to face Manchester City in a game that could tilt the title race one way or the other, and Allardyce highlighted this game as one for the diaries.

“That Man City vs. Liverpool game [at the Etihad on January 3] is going to be a real big, big game. It’s always a big game but it’s even bigger now.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“If Liverpool extend their lead in that game then it could nearly be curtains, game over, for anybody trying to catch them.”

Before that, Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield as they look to extend their lead at the top and see out 2018 with a flourish.

