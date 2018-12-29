Claude Puel Insists Hamza Choudhury Will Remain at Leicester in January Following Recent Displays

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Leicester manager Claude Puel has insisted that Hamza Choudhury won't be going out on loan in January and has predicted a quiet transfer window for the club. 

Puel was reportedly fighting keep his job at the King Power Stadium, although recent wins against Chelsea and Manchester City have helped ease the pressure on the Frenchman, with Leicester climbing to seventh in the Premier League as a result. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

One player that caught the eye during both wins was academy graduate Choudhury, with Puel now claiming that the 21-year-old will remain at the club over the January transfer window rather than going out on loan.

As quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Puel said: "I think Hamza has shown good quality, good performances. If he continue this way, his work, it will be a good thing if he remains with us."

While Puel was firm in his stance regarding the aforementioned midfielder's future at the club, he admitted ahead of Leicester's final Premier League game of 2018 against Cardiff that the club could part with a couple of squad players on loan in January.


He added: "We need all the time to be ready for the winter transfer window but it’s not a good moment to buy players or change the team," he said.

"It’s important to be ready, but the most important thing is to put in place different profiles and we will see in the summer what happens.

"We will see in the winter if we have to move a little or not or to put in loans for other players. All of my players learn and improve."

