Liverpool Striker Dominic Solanke Considering January Loan Interest From 4 Premier League Clubs

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is weighing up offers from Brighton and Crystal Palace ahead of the January transfer window, with the Merseyside outfit looking set to send the young striker out on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old made 27 appearances - including six starts - during his first year at Liverpool following a move from Chelsea in 2017, scoring his only goal for the club during a 4-0 win over Brighton on the final day of last season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Solanke's lack of playing time in the north-west this season, however, has prompted the club to consider offloading the England international on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Liverpool Echo have confirmed that Fulham and Huddersfield Town have both enquired about Solanke's availability next month, although Brighton and Crystal Palace are currently leading the race for his signature.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles are looking for reinforcements as Christian Benteke is currently sidelined through injury, while the Seagulls are actually hoping to sign Solanke on a permanent basis rather than the loan which Liverpool prefer.

Although the jury is still out on Solanke's ability to perform at the highest level, his spells in Chelsea's youth teams will give clubs lower in the league hope that the Englishman can improve their squads.

Solanke also gained valuable first team experience whilst out on loan with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem during the 2015/16 season, where he scored seven goals in 26 appearances.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The England forward also broke through somewhat of a golden age at Chelsea's academy, where former youth teammates like Isaiah Brown (Leeds United), Ola Aina (Torino) and Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) are all currently making a name for themselves out on loan spells.