Luke Shaw Lauds New Manager Solskjaer for Bringing 'Attacking & Quick' Football Back to Man Utd

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has heaped praise onto new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming that the Norweigan has brought "attacking, quick play back to Old Trafford."

Solskjaer took over the reins from José Mourinho earlier this month and has guided his team to back to back wins against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town in his first two games in charge, with Manchester United scoring eight goals in the process.

John Early/GettyImages

First team defender Shaw was among a handful of players who often found themselves at loggerheads with Mourinho under the old regime, but the England international has praised how the "positive" Solskjaer turned things around in the north-west.

"I think you can see from the outside how much he has changed things in such a short space of time," Shaw told Sky Sports. "He is just a really positive manager, he knows what the club needs and also what the fans want in the way we are playing.

"He's bringing that attacking, quick play back to Old Trafford. I'm sure the fans are going to appreciate that as much as [the players] do."

Shaw also revealed that he was initially unaware that former Manchester United striker Solskjaer had been appointed as the club's interim manager, explaining that he only found out who Mourinho's successor was thanks to his girlfriend.

"The truth? My girlfriend told me," he added. "I woke up in the morning and had a shower and she ran out of the room and told me.

"I did not have a clue, I didn't look at my phone or anything. That's how I found out... from my girlfriend."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)