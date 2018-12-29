Midfield Icon Andrea Pirlo Backs Juventus' 'Excellent Deal' to Sign Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey

Legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo has backed former club Juventus’ move to sign Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, with the Welshman’s current contract due to expire in six months.

Ramsey had looked to be in line to pen fresh terms to extend his ten-year stay at the Emirates, before a dramatic turn of events saw the Gunners withdraw their offer of a contract extension for the 28-year-old.

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has called Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey a "complete player" and that he would be a good signing for Juventus.https://t.co/AU0QHoWR8f — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2018

With the midfielder subsequently set to become a free agent in the summer, a host of European heavyweights, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG, have all been linked with moves for Ramsey. Former Italy star Pirlo told Sky Italia, via Metro, that a move to the Bianconeri isn't such a daft idea.

“He is a talented player. He is a complete player who can do pretty much everything. And he scores a lot," Pirlo began.

“Ramsey is a great purchase. Juventus are preparing another excellent deal. He is a strong player and could do very well.”

With Unai Emery implementing a new regime and a restructured tactical approach at the Emirates this term, Ramsey has struggled to find a regular place in the Spaniard’s setup.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Lucas Torreira has assumed the Welshman’s former place at the heart of midfield, whilst Ramsey has struggled to adjust as a natural fit to a more advanced number ten role.

The lack of consistent involvement has contributed to Ramsey’s uncertain future, but Emery has insisted that the midfielder must focus only on his performances for the Gunners.

The Arsenal head coach said, via Metro: “The most important thing for every player is for the focus to be here.

“It is not easy for Aaron but I have spoken with him and we need his performances for us.

“I also need this focus for Liverpool on Saturday and then for Fulham [on New Year’s Day]. His focus should be to help us.”

This was recorded at 6pm but we now know Mesut Ozil is out of Arsenal’s game at Liverpool tomorrow. He trained with the squad today but complained of pain in his knee and was withdrawn from the travelling party #AFC #LFC https://t.co/io95HjjIyl — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 28, 2018

Ramsey’s involvement against Liverpool on Saturday could be enhanced by the absence of Mesut Ozil, with the German playmaker having been left out of Arsenal’s travelling squad for the Premier League clash at Anfield.