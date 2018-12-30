Arsenal Set to Make Late Offer for Dortmund's Christian Pulisic Amid Links to Chelsea

Arsenal are reportedly set to enter the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Some speculation has gone as far as to claim that Pulisic has already agreed to move to Stamford Bridge next summer, although this has not been confirmed by either club. The 20-year-old will be out of contract in 2020, meaning Dortmund may be forced to sell him next summer to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires.

Great honor to be named Runner Up in the #kopatrophy. Would like to thank my teammates and all the fans. Couldn’t have done it without you. pic.twitter.com/3Nu8EllfNb — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 3, 2018

News of Arsenal's interest in Pulisic comes from ESPN, who claim that Dortmund feel Arsenal are likely to submit a late offer for the American winger.

Chelsea are said to have already lodged a bid "north of €50m" for Pulisic, but sources close to Dortmund expect Arsenal to rival Chelsea's bid as a result of the youngster's huge commercial value in his native country. The majority shareholder of Arsenal, Stan Kroenke, also hails from the USA and is thought to be keen on marketing Pulisic.





ESPN claim that Dortmund are in no rush to accept Chelsea's proposal, as they hope to spark a bidding war between any interested parties.

Manchester United are thought to have registered their interest in Pulisic in the past, but have yet to reignite their pursuit of the American, whilst Liverpool are also reportedly out of the race for Pulisic's signature as manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe the 20-year-old would improve their starting lineup.





Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich are also named as potential suitors for Pulisic, but sources have told ESPN that they have other primary transfer targets. The club will first attempt to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, and have also been told that Pulisic favours a move to the Premier League.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Widely regarded as one of the Bundesliga's finest prospects, Pulisic has struggled to impose himself during Dortmund's dominant rise to the top of the league. He has registered three goals and four assists in 18 appearances, but has started just one of Dortmund's last 11 league matches.