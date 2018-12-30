Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits He Would Happily Become Permanent Man Utd Manager

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he would be happy to take the managerial job on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The United legend assumed temporary control of the side following Jose Mourinho's dismissal, and has since guided the club to two emphatic victories over both Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. He will remain in charge until the end of the season, when a decision will be made on the permanent successor to Mourinho.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth, Solskjaer admitted that he would likely have no problem accepting a permanent position at the club. He said: "My job is for the next five months, because I'm going to leave them to someone else when they come in.





"That's the plan and that's what my job is at the moment, it runs out at the end of May - actually the end of June but we don't play many games in June - so my job is to affect the players on what it is all about at Manchester United.

"Of course, results and all that stuff too but I have to make sure I guide them and help them so in a year or two when I sit down and see these players perform again and keep winning trophies, I might feel a part of this.

"You're always ambitious of course, but as I've told Ed [Woodward] and the owners, I'm here to do as well and I can and if in May, you decide someone else will be coming in, then fantastic and if you decide it's me, I'm sure we will agree."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, and victory against Bournemouth would see the Red Devils move just three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, who slumped to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.