Tottenham Are in 'Close Contact' With Genk Over Long-Term Transfer Target Sander Berge

Tottenham are said to be in contact with Genk regarding a permanent move for young midfielder Sander Berge.

Berge was touted with a move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but no deal materialised and the Norwegian remained with Genk. He has continued to impress for the Belgian outfit so far this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions, and his market value has skyrocketed as a result.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Tottenham have rekindled their interest in the 20-year-old and are currently in talks with Genk over a potential deal.





The Belgian side have laid out a £22.5m valuation for the midfielder, but that doesn't appear to have put off Spurs, who are still keen to bring him across to the Premier League.

The report suggests that Spurs are looking to wrap things up as soon as possible and, with that in mind, the Lilywhites will aim to secure a permanent deal in January and then immediately loan the youngster back to Genk for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

Plenty of sides from Serie A are also said to be interested in snapping Berge up in January, including the likes of AC Milan and Roma, but the £22.5m price tag is said to have put them off making an official bid.

This means that Spurs are the only side to have entered negotiations with Genk to date, explaining their willingness to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

If Spurs were able to complete a deal, then Berge would be the first new signing since Lucas Moura joined from PSG for £25m last January.