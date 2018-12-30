Tottenham Are in 'Close Contact' With Genk Over Long-Term Transfer Target Sander Berge

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Tottenham are said to be in contact with Genk regarding a permanent move for young midfielder Sander Berge.

Berge was touted with a move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but no deal materialised and the Norwegian remained with Genk. He has continued to impress for the Belgian outfit so far this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions, and his market value has skyrocketed as a result.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to Tutto Mercato WebTottenham have rekindled their interest in the 20-year-old and are currently in talks with Genk over a potential deal.


The Belgian side have laid out a £22.5m valuation for the midfielder, but that doesn't appear to have put off Spurs, who are still keen to bring him across to the Premier League.

The report suggests that Spurs are looking to wrap things up as soon as possible and, with that in mind, the Lilywhites will aim to secure a permanent deal in January and then immediately loan the youngster back to Genk for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

Plenty of sides from Serie A are also said to be interested in snapping Berge up in January, including the likes of AC Milan and Roma, but the £22.5m price tag is said to have put them off making an official bid.

This means that Spurs are the only side to have entered negotiations with Genk to date, explaining their willingness to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

If Spurs were able to complete a deal, then Berge would be the first new signing since Lucas Moura joined from PSG for £25m last January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)